JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to reject a fact-finding report concerning the Ashtabula County Sheriff and the Ohio Patrolman’s Benevolent Association, which represents Sheriff’s Deputies that are members of the bargaining unit.
The report was submitted on Dec. 7, according to the resolution.
A press release from the commissioners’ office says it is important to maintain continuity among collective bargaining agreements.
The decision to reject the report was made in order to protect the collective bargaining process and to fulfill the commissioners’ fiduciary responsibilities to county residents.
The commissioners have been committed to prioritizing public safety in the county over the last five years, according to the release. To further that goal, there has been a steady increase in the Sheriff’s Department budget.
The commissioners would like the dispute resolution process to continue, and they look forward to a timely resolution, according to the release.
In the release, the commissioners expressed their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices of Sheriff’s Deputies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.