JEFFERSON — Last week, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners voted to move .25 mills of the county’s inside millage from its bonded debt fund to the general fund.
Every property in the county is subject to a 10-mill tax, which is divided amongst all of the entities on which the property sits, Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said in an email. The county receives 2.51 of the 10 mills. Just under two mills goes to the county’s general fund, and the remaining .543 mills goes to the county’s bonded debt fund, Thomas said in the email.
The commissioners voted to move .25 mills from the bonded debt fund to the general fund for 2022 last week. The same thing could be done in future years, Thomas said when reached via telephone on Monday. The move will translate to an approximate $500,000 increase to the county’s general fund in 2022, he said.
The bonded debt fund covers a debt for renovations to the Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the 4H Building at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, energy improvements to county buildings and a portion of the debt for the construction of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, Thomas said. The payments for all of those debts must come out of the bonded debt fund, he said.
Thomas said around $2 million will come out of the bonded debt fund in 2022.
There are revenue streams tied to a number of the debts in those funds, Thomas said.
The decision was not impacted by the potential for the lodge to be transferred to the state of Ohio at the end of this year, Thomas said. “Even if there wasn’t any realm of a possibility of a lodge transfer next year, this would still be something I would recommend to the commissioners, just based on the type of debt and the revenues for this specific fund,” he said.
There is other debt in other funds, and moving the .25 mills to the general fund gives more flexibility to that money, he said.
Thomas said entities around the county should be keeping track of their fund balances every year, and take similar steps if necessary.
