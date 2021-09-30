JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners accepted proposals to become the county’s depository, along with a number of grant agreements, at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The county received four proposals from banks, according to the resolution. The Middlefield Banking Company, Huntington, KeyBank and Andover Bank were the four that submitted proposals to become the county’s depository.
According to the resolution, the Ashtabula County treasurer will review the proposals and make a recommendation to commissioners. The Ohio Revised Code requires counties to designate depositories every four years.
In other business
• At a work session on Tuesday morning, commissioners agreed that Commissioner Kathryn Whittington should be recommended as a board member for a foundation created to disperse funds from a settlement with opioid distributors.
Whittington said Gov. Mike DeWine would create the One Ohio Foundation to distribute the funds. The state will be divided into 19 regions, with each region being represented on the foundation’s board, Whittington said. Ashtabula is in a region with Lake, Geauga and Portage counties, Whittington said.
According to information from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s website, a lawsuit against the three largest distributors of opioids was settled, with 55 percent of the $808 million settlement going to a foundation that will fund programs to benefit Ohioans who are struggling with opioid addiction or prevent drug use.
An additional 30 percent of the funds will go to local community recovery programs, and the remaining 15 percent will go to the state, according to Yost’s website.
• Commissioners discussed this year’s budget sessions at Tuesday’s work session. County Administrator Janet Discher said she is getting ready to send out a notice to county departments to submit their budget requests.
After departments submit their budget requests, the county’s budget advisory committee meets with department heads to discuss the requests.
Whittington said she requested that departments submit an organizational chart along with their budget request, to allow advisory committee members to see the structure of the department better.
