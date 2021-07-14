JEFFERSON — A meeting will be held soon to decide what to do with a bell cast to honor the state’s bicentennial.
The issue was first raised at an Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners meeting last week. This week, commissioners decided to host a meeting with stakeholders to decide where the bell will be placed.
The bell is currently in a storage locker. The Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival board would like to install the bell at Giddings Park in Jefferson.
The bell was made at an event in 2001, according to information provided by commissioners.
A trailer was built by the Covered Bridge Festival to transport the bell.
The bell is county property.
The Covered Bridge Festival would like to place the bell inside a covered bridge structure at Giddings Park, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. He expressed concerns about the bell being outside and exposed to the elements.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the bell used to be part of a freedom walk that took place in Ashtabula on Sept. 11.
Commissioners decided to schedule a meeting with the village of Jefferson, the Jefferson Historical Society, the Covered Bridge Festival and county employees.
In other business
• Commissioners approved a resolution to move forward with general planning for sewers in Kingsville Township. The cost of the project is not to exceed $18,000, according to the resolution. The cost will be incorporated into the final cost of the project.
CT Consultants will perform the work
A group in Kingsville Township has been looking into the potential for a sewer system at the Interstate 90 exit at Route 193 since mid-2020.
CT Consultants will also perform a study on the feasibility of a publicly owned pump station or treatment facility in an industrial area of Ashtabula Township, according to the resolution authorizing the work. The cost is not to exceed $27,000.
