JEFFERSON — County Administrator Janet Discher spoke to the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday regarding issues with elevators in the county courthouse.
Discher said one of the two elevators in the building has been out of order for some time.
The elevator was installed in the 1960s, and the equipment is original, she said.
The county’s elevator maintenance company checked both elevators with county staff.
“I’m going to be asking the board of commissioners to declare an emergency, to pass an emergency resolution to authorize these fixes,” Discher said.
Last week, both elevators in the courthouse building were down at the same time, and an elderly woman had an appointment on the second floor of the building, she said.
“It was very problematic,” she said.
One option to fix the elevator would be a full modernization of the elevator, including replacing the elevator controller, for $127,500, Discher said.
“When you do that and you replace the elevator controller ... the state requires you to meet current state standards,” she said. “That includes having sprinklers in the elevator shaft and updating our fire alarm panel.”
Those upgrades will add another estimated $75,000 to the cost.
There is an expected lead time of six weeks for the project, then 16 weeks for production and five weeks for installation, Discher said.
Replacing everything but the elevator controller would cost an estimated $88,500.
“My problem with that option is we would replace everything but the controller, so everything would be 2023 and the controller would still be 1960-something, and I just don’t think that makes good business sense,” Discher said.
She also recommended authorizing work on the courthouse lobby elevator, which is leaking oil. Those repairs would take less time, but could not be done first, because the other elevator in the building does not work, Discher said. The repairs are estimated to cost $18,000, with a lead time of five to six weeks and three to four days of work.
The elevator in the old courthouse also has issues with doors sticking, repairs to which would cost approximately $35,000, she said.
“We’re probably looking, in totality, $250,000, $275,000, to fix three elevators,” Discher said.
Discher said she believes the situation meets the definition of an emergency because of the situation last week where a person needed an elevator to access the second floor of the courthouse.
The commissioners said they were in favor of moving forward with the repairs.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro asked if the funds would come out of the county’s permanent improvement funds.
“It would eat up a lot of our permanent improvement money,” Discher said. There are a variety of permanent improvement projects coming up as well, she said.
In other business:
• County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole sent a letter to the commissioners outlining concerns with a proposal made last week to cut $150,000 from the Prosecutor’s Office budget request, to pay for outside counsel.
In the letter, O’Toole said although the the reallocation of funds would be within the commissioners’ authority, she believes it would have a negative impact on services performed by her office.
“This will be a 50 [percent] reduction to our County, Township and Civil Division Budget which presently has approximately four attorneys and support staff,” O’Toole said in the letter.
The civil office serves all county entities, along with every township in the county and a variety of other entities.
O’Toole said in the letter the move by the commissioners cutting her budget by $150,000 would be eliminating the equivalent of two attorneys from her office, which would considerably reduce the number of projects her office could work on at one time.
Discher said at a budget work session on Tuesday morning that in order to make the cuts requested by the commissioners, she eliminated an assistant prosecutor, law clerk and paralegal positions, all vacant, that were included in the proposed budget.
“We typically give an elected official a full budget figure,” she said.
Elected officials get to decide how they want to allocate the amount of money they are budgeted for the year, she said.
Discher said she also reduced the hours of an assistant prosecutor who was marked as full time, but had historically been part-time.
“Once again, that’s just how I derived, mathematically, what you asked me to do,” she said. “If you were to appropriate the numbers as I’ve presented to the prosecutor, which totals $1,753,978, it would be up to the prosecutor to then present me with a budget, on how she’s spending that $1,753,978.”
The commissioners approved the move.
The changes should not impact the current level of service people are receiving from the Prosecutor’s Office, Discher said.
“The level of service currently received by the various departments, agencies, townships, should stay status quo,” she said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the allocations should not mean any reduction in civil attorneys, but the prosecutor can allocate funds as she wishes.
Another budget work session is scheduled for next week.
• The commissioners approved a resolution at their agenda meeting on Tuesday to solicit bids for the Coffee Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project.
The project would expand the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant, located in Austinburg. It will include the construction of new buildings, and is expected to cost $6.25 million. Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. on March 22.
“Obviously funding is going to be a critical component here,” Kozlowski said. “One thing the commissioners did implement is a [tax-increment financing district] in the Austinburg area to help with some of these costs. It’s not going to help with the entire amount, but that, coupled with some other sources, will enable us to get this project moving forward.”
