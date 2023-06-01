JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to pay back $1.1 million in debt on the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake from a set of 2019 energy efficiency upgrades.
Ashtabula County Administrator Janet Discher said the project was part of a larger energy efficiency project that included multiple county buildings, but Tuesday’s action only paid off the debt on the improvements to the lodge.
The bank was willing to allow the debt to be paid off early, Discher said.
The funds to pay off the debt come from a grant from the state. The state’s 2021 biennial budget included provisions that would have the Ohio Department of Natural Resources purchase the lodge for a maximum of $13.95 million. However, after more than a year of negotiation, language was included in a bill that changed the purchase of the lodge into a grant.
Discher said the money from the grant is in its own fund, and is divided into line items for the item that was paid off on Tuesday, the outstanding bond debt on the facility, and deferred maintenance.
The commissioners looked into whether or not the outstanding bonds on the debt could be paid off early, but found that was not possible, Discher said.
The bonds are due to be paid off in 2031.
The county could pay off the debt a year early, in 2030, but it does not make fiscal sense, Discher said.
“We would have to pay ... bond counsel to do this defeasement, and we’re earning interest, so it doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “Currently, it works out very well for the county, just with the interest.”
The grant funds are generating interest, and that interest is being deposited into the county’s general fund, Discher said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the commissioners received a legal opinion that they could put the funds into the general fund.
