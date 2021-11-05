JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved allocating almost $150,000 from the county’s general fund to provide matching funds for a trio of grants aimed at expanding broadband access in rural parts of Ashtabula County.
The money would be split between three grants from local internet providers, if those grants are approved.
At a work session on Thursday, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he had been working to see if American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used for grant matches, but after discussing the matter with the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, it was found that ARPA money could not be used in this case.
“We can’t use ARPA dollars because there was not a [request for proposal] process to make all providers aware that this money would be available for grant matches,” Ducro said. The county also would not be able to use economic development funds, he said.
“I still feel strongly that, if we’re going to have these local entities reaching out to the state of Ohio for these grant dollars, that we should have some skin in the game and provide some sort of financial support, match, commitment, to show that we’re trying to invest in broadband expansion improvement here in Ashtabula County,” Ducro said.
Great Wave Communications is seeking to expand broadband access into Monroe Township, Spectrum is seeking to expand access in Monroe Township, a small park of Geneva, and around Denmark Township, and OTT is seeking to install a wireless transmission system that would cover 26,000 homes in southern Ashtabula County, Ducro said. The companies are applying for funds through the state’s Residential Broadband Expansion Grant.
The funds are contingent on the grant being awarded. Each entity would receive $49,900 if they receive the grant.
The grant applications are due to be submitted on Monday, Ducro said.
Approximately 1 million Ohioans lack access to broadband internet, according to a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.
