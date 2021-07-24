JEFFERSON — At a meeting earlier this week, the Ashtabula County Commissioners and Lieutenant Jim Kemmerle of the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office gave additional details on the proposed jail project, including a deep dive into how the price of the project was reduced and gave a more specific area for the proposed facility.
The commissioners said the jail will be located in the 44047 area code, which includes
They were also adamant that the jail’s location would be announced before voters go to the polls to vote on the funding for the project this November.
Previously, the commissioners had only said the facility would be located in the “Jefferson area.”
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said disclosing the location of the jail right now would drive the price up. Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said multiple sites are still under consideration.
The commissioners are looking for a lot that is approximately 30 acres, Whittington said. The building itself will cover 10 to 15 acres, she said.
A .5-percent criminal justice sales tax has been proposed to pay for the new facility, which would make the county’s sales tax equal or less than 59 of 88 counties in the state, according to information from the county.
Kemmerle ran through a list of changes made to the initial design of the jail in order to reduce the price. The initial design of the jail included a number of wish-list items, and once county officials saw the proposed price, many of those items were removed to save money.
The proposed jail is about 107,000 square feet, Kemmerle said.
One significant cost savings was lowering the ceiling of the jail by a foot, which reduced the cost of the facility by more than $1 million, Kemmerle said.
Additionally, a vehicle bay for processing cars taken as evidence, and another for washing department vehicles, were removed from the plan, Kemmerle said.
One way money was saved was by maintaining a multiple of 12 inmates in housing areas. The state requires one shower and one toilet for every 12 inmates, Kemmerle said. By keeping housing area populations close to that number of inmates, it reduced the need for extra showers, he said.
A number of holding cells were eliminated to reduce the price, and some holding cells were redesigned to serve multiple purposes, to help reduce costs, Kemmerle said.
The number of programming spaces was reduced from what was initially proposed as well, while still leaving at least one programming space for each housing area, Kemmerle said.
A number of the housing units have two- and four-person cells, instead of dorm-style housing, which is slightly more expensive to build, but drastically reduces the cost of operating the facility, Kemmerle said.
The initial price estimate for the facility was $51.3 million. After all of the changes, the price was reduced to $43.7 million.
The proposed jail is also tailored to the county’s needs, Kemmerle said. He said he told the designers that the operation of the facility is more important than its aesthetics.
“It’s a government building, it doesn’t need to be fancy and look like the Taj Mahal, it’s a government building,” Kemmerle said. “My elementary school, outside of Cleveland, was one of the old nuclear fallout shelters. ... I got a great education there. It wasn’t a pretty building to look at, but I got a great education, and that was the purpose of the building.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.