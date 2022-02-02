JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners met with Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel on Tuesday to discuss a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Siegel said her office has been working together with the Lake County Visitors Bureau for six years to promote the Grand River Valley, and both entities have requested ARPA funds from their respective county governments.
“We wanted to mirror some of our promotional efforts off of successful entities around the country,” Siegel said. The two entities have been contributing funds to a joint account for about four years, she said.
The two groups are looking to ask for public and private money to accomplish a number of projects in the Grand River Valley, Siegel said.
The ACCVB requested $500,000 from Ashtabula, and the LCVB requested $1 million from Lake County, Siegel said. Lake County received more than twice as much in ARPA funding as Ashtabula County, Siegel said.
Ashtabula County will receive $18.8 million in ARPA funds, spread over two years, officials have said previously.
A meeting is taking place this week between the Lake County Board of Commissioners and the LCVB this week, Siegel said.
The ARPA funds would be above and beyond any contributions from the CVBs or private funds, Siegel said.
“We really think for this to be successful, it can’t just be government driven,” she said. “It has to be a public-private partnership.”
The money would be spent over two years, Siegel said.
Siegel said they expect the project to grow steadily.
Siegel said if Lake County commissioners decide to contribute less than $1 million to the project or if ask that components be removed, she would let Ashtabula County commissioners know.
Commissioners were in favor of the plan.
At a meeting later on Tuesday, commissioners approved a resolution stating the county lost $10 million in revenue due to COVID-19, for ARPA funding purposes.
The motion is procedural, and gives the county the ability to take $10 million of ARPA money and set it aside for county operations, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
“This is a result of the revised guidance we received from the Department of Treasury that now allows for us to take that standard allocation,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “So we’re very pleased to see that, and are going to take advantage of it.”
