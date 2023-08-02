JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners moved a number of projects forward at a meeting on Tuesday morning.
The board approved a contract with Karvo Companies Inc. for $1.12 million for resurfacing a trio of roads in the county. The estimated cost of the project was $1.14 million, and two other companies, Koski Construction and Ronyak Paving, submitted bids of $1.13 million and $1.14 million, respectively.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he believes this is the county’s first time working with Karvo Companies.
The project will include resurfacing of 5.36 miles of Ashtabula-Austinburg Road, 3.6 miles of Lenox-New Lyme Road, and 1.31 miles of Plymouth Ridge Road, according to the resolution.
The work will be funded by the motor vehicle gas tax.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved seeking bids for improvement of water storage tanks in Harpersfield, Saybrook and Austinburg townships. The cost of the project is estimated to be $765,500, and bids will be opened on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.
• An amendment to the Harpersfield Township Community Reinvestment Area was approved, allowing for a 60-percent, eight-year tax exemption for structure with fewer than three residential units, according to the resolution.
• The county will accept bids for the operating agreement for the Ashtabula County Transportation System.
“We’re going to go out for bid for that, and it’s up to a five-year term, with one-year options, so that is what’s in the bid proposal, and we’ll be soliciting those bids,” Kozlowski said.
