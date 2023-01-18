JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted a meeting on Tuesday with their budget advisory committee to discuss budget proposals for 2023.
Ashtabula County Administrator Janet Discher ran through all of the budget requests that have been submitted.
“Historically ... there have been years that have been very hard to pass a general fund budget, and there have been others where it’s a little bit challenging,” she said. “This year, I don’t think it will be as challenging, but we always want to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and we want to make sure that we’re spending them in a way where we know that they’re sustainable over a long period of time.”
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said, in the past, members of the budget advisory committee have jointly submitted a written report, or spoken with the commissioners or Discher.
Kozlowski said the commissioners hope to pass the 2023 county budget in February.
Discher said, because of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, the county wouldn’t necessarily have to cut any budget requests this year.
“Mathematically, we could honor everybody’s requests, but that doesn’t mean that we should,” she said. “That’s when I speak to, what’s the sustainability of that?
“We have to make sure that government runs at a level that is sustainable,” Discher said.
She cited the recession in 2008 and 2009.
“We don’t want to revisit that, our citizens don’t want that, they want stable government,” Discher said.
There are a lot of wish-lists in budgets, she said.
Budget requests from various county agencies for 2023 total $30.7 million.
There are still some aspects of the budget that are changing, Discher said.
The largest expense for this year is the Sheriff’s Office, the total cost of which is just under $10 million, including expenses from a variety of sources.
In 2022, the Sheriff’s Office took over responsibility for security at the Court of Common Pleas.
There have been issues getting vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office.
“Because of the pandemic, we have cancellations of orders, we had a year and a half to get vehicles in,” Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
A large amount of the Sheriff’s Office fleet has high mileage, and maintenance is becoming costly, she said.
The issue was raised after a budget committee member noted no money was spent on vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office in 2021.
Discher said the Sheriff’s Office is the largest budget in the general fund, and is one of the first priorities when working on the annual budget. The cost of food for jail inmates has gone up, as has the cost of gasoline, she said.
The county is currently operating on a temporary budget for the first quarter of the year.
Discher asked committee members to reach out to her or the commissioners with feedback on the budget requests by the end of the month.
“The sooner we can get it done, it’s just better for all the offices out there, they can just move forward with 2023,” she said.
