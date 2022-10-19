JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted a meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
One of the main points of discussion at the meeting was how a house, recently purchased by the county, at 30 West Walnut Street will be utilized.
The building was initially planned to be used by the county’s Victims of Crime department, allowing it to be purchased with ARPA money, County Administrator Janet Discher said.
If the building isn’t used for VOCA, the use of ARPA funds for it may not be possible, she said.
“The only other bucket, I believe ... is the $10 million revenue loss,” Discher said.
The county previously set aside $10 million of its ARPA funds to be used for revenue replacement. The county will receive approximately $18.8 million in ARPA funding over two years.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said she would like to use the building for VOCA, but some work needs to be done on the building.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the commissioners will have to know how much using the building for VOCA would cost.
O’Toole said she could get bids for the project.
The commissioners were also given updates on the status of other projects that will be utilizing ARPA funds.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved an ordinance setting the times for public hearings on 2023 budget requests from the county’s Veteran Services Commission, Juvenile and Probate courts and Common Pleas Court.
The Veteran Services Commission hearing will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2:15 p.m., the Juvenile and Probate Court hearing will take place on Nov. 10 at 3 p.m., and the Common Pleas Court hearing will take place on Nov. 17 at 12:30 p.m., according to a resolution approved by the commissioners at their Tuesday afternoon meeting.
The commissioners meet with department heads near the end of the year to
• The commissioners approved a resolution converting a list of advances from the general fund to transfers.
Discher said the issue reached back a decade.
“There are a handful ... of advances that were done, mostly from the general fund,” Discher said.
It was recommended that the advances be converted to transfers, to document that the funds won’t be coming back, she said.
“Some of these grant funds don’t even exist anymore, we don’t use them,” Discher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.