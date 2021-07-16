JEFFERSON — The second of two hearings on a proposed sales tax increase was held on Wednesday night.
The .5-percent increase in the county’s sales tax would be used to pay for construction of a new jail and hiring a number of new deputies.
Lieutenant Jim Kemmerle, who is currently in charge of the Detective Bureau at the Sheriff’s Office, but previously served as Jail Administrator for several years, presented information to attendees on the state of the current jail, and the need for a new one. The current jail was built in 1978, and has a capacity of 112 inmates. Kemmerle said the average population has been 156 inmates.
One of the biggest issues with the facility is a difference in the philosophy of corrections between when the jail was built and now, Kemmerle said. In the 1970s, inmates were intended to be locked away for the duration of their sentences. Now, they are expected to be rehabilitated, Kemmerle said.
The current jail has only one space for programming, which includes church services, GED classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, Kemmerle said. He said the lack of programming space makes that rehabilitation work difficult.
The price for constructing the facility is estimated to be $43.7 million, which was brought down from an initial price of $51.3 million, Kemmerle said.
The site of the jail has not yet been announced. The commissioners said they are keeping the location secret to prevent speculation increasing the price.
A number of audience members raised questions about the tax increase and the planned jail facility itself.
Joe Moroski raised concerns about the county’s median household income being lower than other counties with higher sales taxes. Moroski also relayed a friend’s concerns that the commissioners are seeking to tax victims of crime to improve the lives of the people who commit those crimes.
Rebel Mead asked if the county could simply save enough money to construct the facility, or borrow it from a bank without seeking money from taxpayers.
“Have we looked into funding through banks, borrowing money?” Mead asked.
County Administrator Janet Discher said the county would seek a bond for the project, but would need to have a way to pay the debt back.
Mead also said he would like an outside entity to come in and analyze the county’s sending. Discher said the county’s spending has been analyzed by outside entities for the last 10 or 11 years.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the county is seeking every possible source of funding for the facility. Counties around the state have a total of $1.3 billion in needed jail work, he said.
Kozlowski said the state is considering a funding system similar to what exists for schools, with the state paying a portion of the cost for constructing a new jail, with the county contributing a variable amount, depending on a number of factors.
Kozlowski said if that program were to be created, the sales tax would put the county in a good position to take advantage of it.
Kozlowski said people who don’t even live in the county will share the sales tax burden, in the form of tourists paying sales tax when they visit the area.
On Thursday, Kozlowski said discussions are ongoing about the final language of the resolution, and it will be passed within the next two to three weeks.
“There’s more information that we’re gathering, and taking into consideration as it relates to the decision process,” he said. “Most certainly, there could be modifications from, obviously, what is under consideration, now that we’ve actually conducted two public hearings and taken the comments ... from the community into consideration.”
The feedback from the public meetings was good, Kozlowski said. He encouraged voters to learn more about the project.
The proposed tax must be submitted to the Board of Elections by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.