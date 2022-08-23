JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted a public meeting to discuss the New London Water Line project on Tuesday morning.
Doug Starkey, director of the county’s Department of Environmental Services, said eight property owners on New London Road in Geneva Township reached out to his office seeking to obtain county water. They partnered with a private contractor for the installation of the water line, he said.
Geneva Township and the Geneva Fire Department will pay a portion of the project cost, Starkey said.
Shelley Garner, a resident of New London Road, thanked the commissioners for the project. He also thanked the township and the fire department and the county for helping to lower the cost.
“It saved us a lot of money,” Garner said. The final cost, under $6,200 per parcel, is a good deal, he said.
Final action approving the price per parcel owner will be taken by the commissioners at a meeting next week.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved a contract for resurfacing of county roads at a meeting later on Tuesday.
The contract was awarded to Ronyak Paving, with a cost not to exceed just over $1.5 million.
The project includes the repaving of 2.61 miles of Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road, 1.01 miles of Market Street, 3.46 miles of Jefferson-Eagleville Road and 2.48 miles of Cork Cold Springs Road, according to the resolution. The contract’s term is one year from the date of execution.
• A resolution to conduct a classification and compensation study for the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office was approved.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said this is the one of the last departments in the county to conduct such a study.
• The commissioners approved purchasing a 2019 Honda Odyssey for $38,602 for the county Children’s Services Board. The vehicle will replace a van with more than 200,000 miles on it, Ducro said.
