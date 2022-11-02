JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted the second public hearing on Tuesday on proposed revisions to the county’s building codes.
Chief Building Official David Strichko said revisions had been made to the proposal after public input at the last hearing, which took place on Oct. 13. The changes would require residential general contractors to register with the county building department, effective at the start of next year. Commercial general contractors and specialty contractors are already required to be registered with the county.
The revisions clarified that the new registration requirement only applied to general contractors, he said. The changes also clarified that homeowners working on their own one-, two- or three-family dwellings and doing work on their own property are not required to register, he said.
Jim Carlson, who spoke at the first hearing, thanked the commissioners and staff at the building department for listening to the public and making the changes. He said he supports the proposition now.
“I’d also like to say that our building department is probably one of the best departments we’ve had in a long time,” he said.
Contractors previously said they would support various changes to the code if the county building department did things like transition to digital, Carlson said.
“You did your part,” he said.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the Austinburg Township Trustees relating to tax increment financing in the area.
The MOU establishes the parameters for which funds from the TIF can be used, and requires 15 percent of the payments to go to the repair and maintenance of Sidley Court. It also requires to commissioners to share the number of the fund in which money from the TIF is to be deposited with the trustees, along with any expenditure reports related to the TIF.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said some of the funds from the project will be used for debt service on a wastewater project.
The state will have to approve the TIF, and some documentation will have to be completed in the Auditor’s Office before it is finalized, he said. Austinburg Township is supportive of the project.
The school districts will not be impacted by the TIF, Kozlowski said.
• Community Services and Planning Director Jake Brand spoke to the commissioners regarding an issue with addresses.
Around 23 addresses on private roads in Geneva Township are not in line with the county’s addressing grid, Brand said.
Usually, when such an issue is discovered, the address of the property is changed the next time it is transferred.
Brand said the discrepancy can make it difficult for first responders to find a house because the addresses don’t make sense.
The addresses were assigned decades ago, he said.
In addition to having an incorrect address, some have suffixes, which are currently not allowed under the county’s policy.
“There are historic, legacy addresses that have that,” Brand said. “From what I’ve found, in research, is that before the current EMA system, suffixes were not compatable with that system, and I think now that they are.”
He said it’s possible the county’s address policy may need to be updated.
• Sheriff William Niemi spoke to the commissioners at a work session on Tuesday morning about a $250,000 grant received by his office.
The grant will pay for a simulator to train officers in de-escalation, and pay for the mandatory overtime officers will need to be paid for the training, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacy Millberg said.
The simulator will present officers with real-life, interactive scenarios, she said.
Chief Deputy Terry Moisio said the Sheriff’s Office was one of two entities in the state to receive the grant.
• The commissioners presented a proclamation to representatives of UH Conneaut recognizing the hospital’s centennial, which was celebrated in October.
