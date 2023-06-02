JEFFERSON — The commissioners hosted the second required public hearing on the county’s application for the community development allocation grant program.
Jake Brand, director of the county’s Department of Planning and Development, spoke about the program. The program had a $380,000 allocation available for the county, a maximum of $76,000 of which could be used for administrative cost, he said. A maximum of three projects can be submitted for the grant.
Applications must be submitted to the state by June 14, Brand said.
Five projects were submitted.
The projects that were recommended for funding were the Ashtabula County Transportation System, a request from Geneva-on-the-Lake for funds for a bridge and culvert repair, and a request from Geneva for repairs to the city’s senior center. A boardwalk and restroom project in Conneaut Township Park was elected as an alternate.
A total of $57,000 will be allocated for ACTS, $137,200 for the Geneva Senior Center, and $109,800 for the Geneva-on-the-Lake road works.
The one application that was not selected was an application from Rock Creek for sidewalk repair.
Brand said the project did not meet a low to moderate income requirement for CDBG funding. Rock Creek attempted to gather information to prove that the data was incorrect, but did not receive enough responses to the request, he said.
The commissioners approved a resolution approving the grant request.
In other business:
• Ashtabula County Coroner Dr. Pam Lancaster asked about the possibility of hiring a new deputy coroner.
Lancaster said she intends to run for re-election, but would like to get a new deputy coroner in place after the previous deputy coroner moved.
“It’s important to get this person on-board, get them trained, not only as I was, in ... the medical aspects of death investigation, but policies and procedures, which I think was definitely lacking in my training, years ago,” she said.
The new staff at the office is doing a good job of getting policies and procedures up to standards, Lancaster said.
She said she wants the quality of the staff to remain high after her retirement.
Lancaster said she has already approached a physician about the potential of becoming a new deputy coroner, and that person was receptive.
“There is a lack of persons who are interested in this service,” Lancaster said.
The commissioners approved the request.
