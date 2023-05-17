JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted a hearing on Tuesday morning to consider whether or not to implement a $5 tax per motor vehicle in the county.
Ashtabula County Engineer Tim Martin said the state legislature first allowed the fee to be imposed in the 1960s.
“The commissioners, historically, have been very supportive of county roads,” Martin said.
The fee has been used in the county three times, he said. “The commissioners historically have been very supportive of county roads, so there have been three $5 permissives over the years,” he said. “1968, the first, 1988 was the second. The third and last was 1998, so it’s been 25 years.”
Adopting the fee will bring in an estimated $450,000 per year, Martin said.
“I would propose that these funds be expressly used for county road servicing, and also to supplement the county-wide outlet ditching program, which is very popular,” Martin said. “Whereas the treatment of the county roads would benefit all the unincorporated areas, the county-wide outlet ditching program benefits cities, villages and townships. The outlet ditching program accepts ditches for cleaning, to carry water away from the road. These ditches, and they often benefit the roadway and the neighborhood as a whole.”
The program requires one operator, and equipment supplied by the county commissioners.
Treatment of county roads would be split into two parts, contract paving, and chip-sealing and cold mix treatment done by county employees.
“Since the last $5 permissive, 25 years ago, my office has worked to fight back the inflating cost of construction,” Martin said. “We’ve been able to reduce our forces by nearly 30 percent, and we’ve utilized more efficient equipment and maintenance techniques. But at this time, I would respectfully ask the commissioners to consider the adoption of this modest $5 vehicle registration fee, to help support county-wide roadways.”
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski thanked Martin for working hard to keep costs down.
John Ginnard was the first member of the public to speak at the meeting.
He said the fee seems to be focusing the taxes on county residents for everyone’s use of county roads.
Martin said the county receives some funds from commercial vehicles from other states that use Ohio roads.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he dislikes paying increased fees, but the 25 years since the last time the fee was used is a long time. He asked Martin what would happen if the fee wasn’t implemented.
Martin said the effect wouldn’t be immediate, but without the fee, the county would start to fall behind.
“We’re trying to keep our roadways on a 15-year paving cycle,” he said.
His office attempts to lengthen the cycle using things like crack-sealing and chip-sealing, he said.
“If we didn’t have these additional funds you’d see a lot more chip-sealing, and a lot less paving with cold-mix and hot-mix, and over time, the roads are going to see ... the effects of that,” Martin said.
The money for the county’s road work comes from gas tax, which the county receives from the state, Martin said.
“This is the only local control that we have for additional funds,” Martin said. “We have no road levy for the county. Other counties do have road levies. Other counties have sales tax for roadways.”
Kozlowski thanked everyone for attending.
Another public hearing will take place on May 23 at 10 a.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room. Kozlowski said, if anyone is unable to attend, the commissioners have an open door policy, and written testimony can be submitted to the board clerk via email at llhawkins@ashtabulacounty.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.