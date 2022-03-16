JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners will deliberate on whether to accept an update to the county’s comprehensive land-use plan after hosting a public hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
Jake Brand, director of the Ashtabula County Community Services and Planning Department, said the process of updating the plan started in late 2020 and took about a year.
“The goal of this comprehensive land-use plan was essentially to provide a visioning document,” Brand said. “Typically, comprehensive land-use plans range 10 to 15 years in their planning period.”
Goals identified in the plan were reached via public input, Brand said.
“It’s important to understand that throughout this process, that is how we came to this plan,” he said. “It was through public engagement that we ended up with these goals,”
Some priority actions in the plan include reviewing existing zoning, expanding recreational amenities along Lake Erie and the Pymatuning Reservoir, implementing broadband recommendations from a recent study and implementing a recent market analysis, Brand said.
Robin Parsons, one of the attendees at the meeting, asked how much community engagement took place in the planning process, since it was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also asked how much input there was from township zoning boards.
Brand said three workshops took place and people involved in the planning process reached out to high school students, held in-person meetings and attended the Ashtabula County Fair. He said libraries and school districts were also contacted as part of the planning process.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the commissioners are always grappling with the issue of getting information out to the public. He said the commissioners brought up the planning process at township association meetings, and encouraged others to spread the word.
“There’s just no way that we could reach everybody,” Kozlowski said. “We try our best, but I think we’re also working through challenges we have in our county on how people get their information.”
Some people are not subscribed to news papers, some are not on social media and some do not have a computer, Kozlowski said.
No vote was taken on the plan on Tuesday.
Kozlowski thanked the members of the steering committee that worked on the plan update and encouraged people to reach out with concerns or comments about the plan.
He said the plan was last updated in 2003.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington thanked everyone who attended the meeting.
“It’s really important to have community feedback and community development,” she said. “It helps us do more of our due diligence when it comes to making decisions.”
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the plan update is critical to help for grant applications.
“Having that helps us score better on these competitive-type grants,” Ducro said. “It helps us have a focus on what type of grants to go after.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.