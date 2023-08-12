JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted their meeting this week at the Ashtabula County Fair.
The meeting took place on Thursday night at the 4-H Building.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved the next steps for the waterline improvement project
Six companies submitted bids for the project, and the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, Klingensmith Enterprises, Inc., at $1.15 million. The bids ranged from there to $1.81 million from Union Industrial Contractors.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the project came in well below the estimated cost from the county’s engineering firm.
The commissioners also approved detailed construction plans for the project, as well as detailed construction plans for the proposed Bishop Road water-line improvement project, in Harpersfield Township.
In other business:
• The commissioners presented a proclamation to the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission for coordinating the veterans appreciation ceremony at the fair, and for helping veterans and their families.
Benjamin Schwartfigure, director of the Ashtabula County VSC, said the organization exists to serve veterans in the county, and around the state.
“There are no borders when it comes to help,” he said. “So, if you have a veteran in your family, if you have a veteran that’s a neighbor, send them to us and let us help them.”
• The commissioners declared a pair of emergencies, one for the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, and one for the county courthouse.
“This board has been informed by our Ashtabula County [Administrator] that emergency repairs must be completed immediately at the main water line, from state route 534, to the Geneva Lodge building,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
There has already been one water-main break, and the breaks are expected to continue until the line is repaired, he said.
The commissioners also approved emergency repairs to the transfer switch on the county courthouse generator. The switch has failed to function properly three times, Kozlowski said.
• A pair of $100,000 grants from the county were approved, one to Conneaut Township Park and one to the Conneaut Port Authority, for sewer projects.
• The commissioners approved an agreement between the Kingsville Fire Department and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office for dispatching services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.