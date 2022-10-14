JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted the first of two public hearings on proposed changes to fees and contractor registration on Thursday afternoon.
The proposed changes would increase a number of fees charged by the county Building Department, as well as requiring residential general contractors to register with the county.
David Strichko, the county’s chief building official, said the county’s fees hadn’t been updated since 2008. He recommended that the fees be reviewed every two to four years, to avoid large increases.
Jim Carlson, an attendee at the hearing, asked about the purpose behind requiring contractors to register with the county.
Strichko said registering contractors allows for accountability, and Ashtabula County is one of the few places in the state that does not have contractors register.
Carlson asked if it was possible to register every three years, instead of every year.
“It has been discussed, unfortunately, right now, it may be something we can do in the future, but the tracking software we have, it’s just very difficult,” Strichko said.
Carlson asked if it would be possible to be omitted from the list of registered contractors.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the issue would be that the list is a public record.
Carlson asked for language regarding who is required to be registered to be clarified.
The second hearing on the changes will take place on Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m. in the Old Courthouse building in Jefferson.
If the commissioners approve the changes, they will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
In other business:
• The commissioners presented proclamations to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, Homesafe and the Victims of Crime organization recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and recognizing those groups for the work they do.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington asked attendees to participate in a moment of silence to remember those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.
Sheriff William Niemi said his office is here to assist the public.
“We’re always looking out for the victims of domestic violence and crime,” he said.
Deputies are educated and trained to help victims and connect them with resources, he said.
County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said her office is dedicated to protecting victims and getting them the resources they need.
• The commissioners approved a resolution calling for Ashtabula County’s federal representatives to take action on the issue of blocked railroad crossings.
The Ohio Supreme Court recently struck down the state’s law limiting the amount of time railroad crossings can be blocked to five minutes.
Blocked railroad crossings impact the ability of emergency services to provide first aid or respond to fires, and can restrict ingress or egress from some county residents’ homes, according to the resolution.
