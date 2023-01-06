Commissioners host first meeting of 2023

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted their first meeting of 2023 on Thursday.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski was elected as president of the board for 2023, and Commissioner Kathryn Whittington was elected as the vice-president for the year.
Outgoing president of the board, Commissioner J.P. Ducro, thanked the commissioners for allowing him to serve as president for a year.
The board rotates who holds the office of president every year.
Commissioners meetings this year will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, with work sessions taking place at 8:30 a.m., except on the fourth Tuesday of every month, when work sessions will start at 9 a.m. and meetings will start at 10:30 a.m.
The commissioners re-appointed Janet Discher as county administrator and Lisa Hawkins as County Clerk for 2023.
In other business:
• The commissioners awarded a contract to Ohio Paving and Construction, of Willoughby, to resurface the parking lot at T7he Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Ohio Paving and Construction submitted a bid of $458,821.80 for the project. Three other contractors submitted bids, ranging in estimated cost from just over $483,000 to $634,495.
• The commissioners approved a resolution recognizing natural gas as a source of green energy.
The resolution states that natural gas is environmentally friendly, affordable, and helps drive economic development.
Ducro said before the vote was taken that he strongly advocates for anyone producing natural gas follow rules for environmental protections.
