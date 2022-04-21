Commissioners host first in planned series of community events

GENEVA — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted their first in a planned series of events throughout the county on Wednesday.
The series, called Coffee with the Commissioners, kicked off at Scribblers in Geneva.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro, who is serving as president of the board this year, spoke at the start of the event.
“This is the first of our Coffee with the Commissioners series, which we hope to kind of continue on through the majority of 2022, and maybe further, we’ll see how it goes,” he said. “We just wanted to have an opportunity to get out in a maybe less formal setting than our normal commissioners meeting, out in the community, to get a chance to talk to our constituents and give them an update on what’s happening.”
Ashtabula County Department of Environmental Services Director Doug Starkey was also present at the event, and gave a brief summary of the department’s activities.
The county is in the process of closing on the purchase of property for a new water tower in Harpersfield Township, Starkey said.
Starkey said the department is in the final stages of a water-modeling project.
“The biggest benefit that I see long term is, when we want to do a project long-term, we’re able to plug that project into this water model, and it’s can kind of spit back out to us the improvement, is it valid, what’s it do, what’s the impact, what’s the need, can you serve an area, that kind of thing,” he said.
A drop-box will be installed at the Department of Environmental Services office, to allow people to drop off payments without leaving their vehicles, Starkey said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski gave an update on the county’s partnership with NextSite, a company that helps bring retail and food establishments to the area. The county signed an agreement with NextSite to enhance the services the company provides, Kozlowski said.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington discussed the OneOhio Foundation, which will administer funds from a settlement with opioid manufacturers.
Whittington said the region that includes Ashtabula County has met and voted to have her represent the region on the state board.
This year’s STEM camp will take place over three weeks, starting on July 11, Whittington said.
Children can participate in one, two, or three weeks, but the first week is girls only, Whittington said.
Fliers and registration information will be available soon, Whittington said.
Ducro said the event went well, and he is looking forward to the next one.
“I thought some good questions were asked by attendees,” he said.
