JEFFERSON — The first of two public hearings on the proposed sales tax increase was held on Wednesday afternoon.
The hearing is the latest step on Ashtabula County’s path to building a new jail.
Earlier this year, commissioners proposed a .5 percent increase in the county’s sales tax, with the funds from the tax to be used for criminal and administrative justice. The proposed increase is expected to be put before voters at the November election.
On Wednesday, officials discussed the need for the funds.
County Administrator Janet Discher presented numbers from previous years and the expected amount of funds that would be spent on law enforcement and criminal justice if the tax increase passed or failed.
For 2021, the county has budgeted $4.1 million for the Sheriff’s Office, according to the document Discher presented. In 2022 and 2023, that number is estimated to increase by about $100,000 per year.
If the tax increase is passed, funds would be used to pay additional staffing at the Sheriff’s Office, in addition to construction of a new jail, officials have said previously.
Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant James Kemmerle, who is currently in charge of the detective bureau, but previously served as jail administrator, gave a brief presentation to attendees, describing the issues with the current jail and plans for a new facility.
Commissioners have started negotiations with landowners to enter into a contingent contract to purchase land for the jail if the tax passes, Kemmerle said.
The current jail has a capacity of 112 inmates, and has an average daily population of 154 inmates, Kemmerle said.
The jail was constructed in the 1970s, when there was a different philosophy of corrections, Kemmerle said. Now, jails are supposed to rehabilitate inmates, instead of having inmates simply serve their sentence, Kemmerle said.
The proposed jail would have a capacity of 292 beds, Kemmerle said.
During the question and answer segment of the hearing, Kemmerle said the jail would take between two and three years to construct if the tax is passed in November.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the duration of the tax has not been finalized. The proposal states the tax is continuous, but commissioners welcome input on the duration of the tax, he said.
Kozlowski said the public hearings are not the only opportunities to hear about the project.
Another public hearing on the tax is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 14 in the commissioner’s meeting room in the old courthouse in Jefferson.
