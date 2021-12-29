JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners last regular meeting of 2021 took place on Tuesday. They approved a number of items for the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.
Commissioners approved end-of-the-year financial resolutions and an amended certificate of estimated resources for the county.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington thanked the staff and County Administrator Janet Discher for their work getting everything balanced for the end of the year.
Commissioners also approved an agreement with MV Transportation for operation of the Ashtabula County Transportation System.
Before the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, commissioners met to discuss their 2022 reorganizational meeting.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro will take over as president of the board in 2022, and Commissioner Casey Kozlowski will serve as vice president.
An organizational meeting for the board will take place on Jan. 4. Commissioners meetings will continue to take place on Tuesdays next year.
In other business
• Commissioners approved a contract with Union Industrial Contractors of Ashtabula, with a maximum cost of $118,500, for water distribution system repairs.
Discher said the company will be on call to assist with water main breaks and similar issues.
“It’s just for those emergency situations as they arise,” Discher said. The county went out to bid earlier this year after their previous contract expired.
There were two bidders on the contract, UIC and D.B. Bentley, based in Painesville. D.B. Bentley’s bid was $200 higher than UIC’s, according to the resolution.
The county most recently had a contract with D.B. Bentley, but has worked with UIC in the past, Discher said.
• Commissioners approved a resolution to accept a Ohio Department of Youth Services Grant for $500,000. Whittington said the commissioners were in the process of receiving the grant when the department’s director left suddenly, so the process was revised to expedite the county’s application.
