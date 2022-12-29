JEFFERSON — A number of resolutions were approved at the final meeting of 2022 for the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners approved dispatch service agreements between the commissioners, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and five area departments.
The Andover, Jefferson, Orwell and Roaming Shores police departments and Orwell Fire Department will all be entering into dispatching agreements with the county, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023.
Clerk of the Board Lisa Hawkins said all of the groups are all new participants in the Sheriff’s Office dispatching.
The commissioners approved awarding a contract to Nesbitt and Hall Funeral Director for transportation services for the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office. The company will be paid $4,100 per month.
County staff will advertise a request for proposals for an update to the county’s subdivision regulations, after the commissioners approved the move. Updating those regulations was identified as a goal in the county’s recently updated comprehensive plan.
The commissioners voted to support the Geneva Swamp Expansion Project. The project would see the Cleveland Museum of Natural History protect 37 acres of wetlands, an addition to the museum’s existing Geneva Swamp Preserve.
In other business:
• Ashtabula County Coroner Dr. Pamela Lancaster and Chief Investigator and Administrator Mike Cliff spoke to the commissioners about potentially altering the structure of the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
Cliff proposed adding a third full-time investigator to the staff, as well as compensating personnel for time spent on call.
County Administrator Janet Discher shared information from the Fair Labor Standards Act, which contains a test for how a person should be compensated when they are on call. She asked how Sheriff’s Office investigators are compensated.
Cliff said when he took the job, his understanding was that he would be working eight hours a day, five days a week, and occasionally handling after-hours calls, but since taking the job, he has been working 12 hours a day, five days a week.
“That isn’t sustainable for something that I can commit to,” Cliff said. “Based off the objections you’re giving me now, it doesn’t sound like this is going to be a good fit for me.”
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington encouraged hiring candidates who have previously applied for other open positions.
“I think we need to start filling those positions,” she said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro suggested hiring staff, with the understanding that the office’s configuration may change.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski suggested making sure new employees understand the expectations of the job.
• The commissioners approved ordering a request for proposals for recycling drop-off and recycling transfer station services. Ducro said the county’s current contract is expiring, so they are going out to bid again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.