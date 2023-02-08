JEFFERSON — After a budget work session on Tuesday morning, Ashtabula County officials said they hoped the 2023 budget will be approved in late February.
The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners, County Administrator Janet Discher, and other county officials have been working on the county’s 2023 budget for months.
Discher said she trimmed a number of different funds to be closer to their 2022 actual expenses.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro asked for additional information regarding vacant positions that were removed from the budget recently.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the three positions had been vacant for at least six months.
He said he is drafting a letter to the Prosecutor’s Office regarding the commissioners’ decision to reduce County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole’s budget request.
Discher reduced the prosecutor’s budget request by eliminating a trio of vacant positions and reducing an employee’s hours to be closer to what that employee had historically worked in order to free up funds to be spent on independent counsel, if necessary.
She said she worked extensively to trim the Sheriff’s Office budget where she could.
The Sheriff’s Office is the largest budget request from the county’s general fund, totaling $9.1 million out of a county general fund budget of $29 million.
Discher said she trimmed the Sheriff’s request by approximately $400,000.
She recommended establishing an employee liability fund to pay for expenses related to employee retirement.
The commissioners will be meeting with elected officials in the coming weeks to discuss their planned budgets for the year before the general fund budget is approved.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved loaning $2 million to the Ashtabula County Port Authority for strategic property acquisition.
The agreement will run from Tuesday until Dec. 31, 2025, Kozlowski said.
The money will be used for economic development, he said.
The funds were originally from the American Rescue Plan Act, but were part of the county’s $10 million set aside for revenue replacement, so it does not fall under ARPA guidelines, Discher said.
County Port Authority Executive Director Mark Winchell previously said the funds will be used to move strategic parcels in the county to higher levels of productivity.
• The commissioners approved allocating $500,000 from ARPA funds to the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the group’s Grand River Valley branding initiative.
• An emergency was declared to speed repairs on the elevators at the courthouse facility.
The commissioners approved contracts totalling approximately $180,000 for repairs to three elevators in the courthouse and old courthouse in Jefferson.
