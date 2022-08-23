JEFFERSON – The Ashtabula County commissioners have made a big donation to the Ashtabula County Fair Board.
During the Ashtabula County Fair, commissioners held their weekly meeting Aug. 9 in the Expo Building on the fairgrounds, where they presented a $650,000 check to Fair Board President Brian Edelman.
The money came from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “These are federal grant dollars that came down to the county.”
The Board of Commissioners owns the fairgrounds and the daily operations of the grounds are managed by the Ashtabula County Agricultural Society, also known as the Fair Board, a non-profit organization.
The money will support significant electrical upgrades at the fairgrounds, including shower houses and roofing projects.
Gazette Newspapers Publisher/President William Creed also presented the Fair Board with its annual $2,500 contribution. The donation represents how much money the Fair Board could make if they sold beer at the fair.
Edelman thanked the commissioners and the Gazette for their support.
Kozlowski said the Fair Board works hard to keep up the fairgrounds and host a family friendly fair.
In the past few years, fairgoers have seen several improvements to the grounds, including an addition on the maintenance building, a refurbished grandstand, a new pole barn, fresh paint to the Floral [octagon] building and additional landscaping.
