JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will have another month to negotiate the transfer of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners hosted a special meeting on Monday morning, and approved a modification to an agreement between the county and ODNR.
A pair of provisions in the state’s biennial budget passed last year directed ODNR to enter into an agreement with the county to purchase the lodge from the county. The legislation included a deadline of Dec. 31, 2021.
On Dec. 31, 2021, the Commissioners approved an agreement to maintain the status quo. The agreement also stated that neither side would engage in legal action before March 1.
Monday’s agreement pushed the deadline to April 1. The parties will maintain the status quo and continue to meet in good faith, according to the agreement.
Negotiations over the last two months have taken place between attorneys, per the agreement between the county and ODNR. Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said that will continue to be the case until an agreement is reached.
O’Toole said several solutions are being pursued in the negotiations. One of the potential solutions includes a legislative modification, she said.
“Pretty much everyone knows where we need to go, which is consistent with keeping all of our contracts and obligations in place, the question is how do we legally get there,” O’Toole said. “That’s what we’re working on.”
The county’s objective is to maintain all existing contracts with Delaware North, the company that operates the lodge, and still obtain the funds from the state, O’Toole said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he is encouraged that the extension is for just 30 days. He said one of the avenues the county was trying to pursue is maintaining local control of the lodge after it is sold to ODNR.
“ODNR did approve the extension for negotiations for the transfer of the lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake,” ODNR Spokesperson Stephanie O’Grady said in an email. “We are continuing to work with the county to move forward with this transaction.”
