JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an extension to the deadline for negotiations with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the transfer of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake on Thursday afternoon.
The deadline was extended to May 1.
Last year, language in the state’s biennial budget required ODNR to enter into an agreement with the county to take ownership of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, in exchange for the total outstanding debt remaining on the lodge, to a maximum of just under $14 million.
The deadline for a deal was initially Dec. 31, 2021.
There were two previous extensions. One was approved by the commissioners on New Year’s Eve, 2021, and a second passed on Feb. 28.
After approving the resolution, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski read a statement from the commissioners.
According to the statement, although progress is being made toward a deal, the legal team negotiated a 30-day extension to the deadline.
Creating a clean agreement that guarantees the rights and responsibilities of all stakeholders is the county’s priority, according to the statement.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he feels progress is being made on an agreement between ODNR and the county.
Kozlowski said he believes stakeholder concerns are being heard by ODNR.
“There’s some positive progress being made,” he said.
Negotiations are moving forward, Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
Kozlowski said discussions were encouraging regarding whether or not ODNR would be willing to keep Delaware North as the operator of the lodge.
The initial agreement with ODNR, passed on Dec. 31, states that both parties will maintain the status quo, and meetings will be conducted between attorneys for both sides.
That initial agreement stated neither side would initiate legal action until March 1. On Feb. 28, another agreement was passed to extend the deadline to April 1.
The agreement approved on Thursday continues those provisions until May 1.
