JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved the distribution of just under $400,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to a trio of entities around the county.
The county will provide a $325,000 grant to the Boy Scouts of America’s Lake Erie Council for improvements to the Beaumont Scout Reservation.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said the funds will be used to improve the bathhouse at the camp.
“Their bathouse currently does not fit COVID guidelines, new guidelines,” she said.
The new design removes the issue of people being less than six feet from one another, she said.
“We’re excited to see this project moving forward,” she said.
The Jefferson Emergency Rescue District will receive $32,477.15 for investing in technology and equipment, and the Windsor Fire Department will receive $39,910.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved an agreement with Ziska Architecture of Cleveland for renovations to the Ashtabula County Job and Family Services building.
The cost of the work is not to exceed $318,000, and will run retroactively from March 14, 2023 to March 13, 2025.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the costs will be paid for by Job and Family Services funds.
At a work session before Tuesday’s meeting, Kozlowski said the commissioners would provide $1 million over 10 years to the project. The rest of the project will be paid for by Job and Family Services, he said.
The remaining cost of the project is $3.22 million, County Administrator Janet Discher said.
• The county rejected submissions of proposals as part of a request for proposals for internet service providers, and authorized the RFP to be reposted without the requirement for a bond.
Two entities submitted proposals, but neither submitted a bond, which was a required part of the package. The new proposals will be due on April 3.
• The commissioners approved a five year lease agreement with the Ashtabula County Agricultural Society for the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
