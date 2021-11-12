JEFFERSON — At meeting on Wednesday, Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said commissioners should consider testifying in favor of H.B. 101, which would provide funding for construction of county jails.
H.B. 101 was passed by the Ohio House on Oct. 13, and has been assigned to the Ohio Senate’s finance committee.
The bill would create a system similar to the Ohio School Facilities Commission, which helped fund the construction of new schools. The OSFC has since been merged with the Ohio Facility Construction Commission.
The OFCC has a variety of programs to help districts construct new schools or renovate old ones, according to its website.
Kozlowski said the County Commissioners Association of Ohio encouraged the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners to lobby in support of the legislation. He also recommended they consider testifying at a committee hearing in favor of the bill.
“I think we should do a pretty aggressive PR campaign as it relates to lobbying our legislators in Columbus to support this legislation, get it passed,” Kozlowski said.
When reached by phone on Thursday, Kozlowski said he plans to testify in person on the bill if schedules allow, and submit written testimony if he cannot testify in person.
“We want to make sure that it’s known that we support this legislation, and hope that funds are allocated to support jail construction and renovation projects,” Kozlowski said.
Commissioners placed a .5 percent, 20 year sales tax increase on the November ballot, in order to fund the construction of a new jail. Voters rejected the sales tax increase, with 9,231 votes against and 6,836 votes in favor, according to preliminary results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
Kozlowski said getting state support for the construction of a new jail has been important all along.
“At the end of the day, we certainly want to pursue as much outside funding as possible to support this initiative,” Kozlowski said. “So the prospect of receiving state assistance would certainly be a big help to Ashtabula County.”
Funding from the state wouldn’t cover the entire cost of building a new jail, but it would certainly help, Kozlowski said.
If the bill is passed, the state legislature would still need to regularly allocate funding for the program, Kozlowski said.
CCAO found in 2019 that counties in the state have more than $1 billion in jail construction needs.
