JEFFERSON — At a work session on Tuesday, Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners decided not to retain outside counsel for the Board of Elections.
The board previously requested outside counsel in order to determine if County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole had a conflict of interest, and if they were given accurate legal advice.
O’Toole issued a written opinion stating that there was no conflict of interest.
Board of Elections Member Christopher Newcomb attended a work session recently, and spoke in favor of commissioners appointing outside counsel to review the issues.
On Tuesday, commissioners Kathryn Whittington and Casey Kozlowski decided against appointing indefinite outside counsel.
Kozlowski said the BoE received a second opinion in the form of a letter from the Secretary of State.
“They want be able to have legal counsel indefinitely, so I don’t think that’s a reasonable request,” he said.
Whittington said she does not agree with the indefinite assigned counsel.
“I think they received their second opinion in the Secretary of State’s opinion,” Whittington said. Taxpayer dollars should not go to providing the BoE with outside counsel, she said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro was not present at the meeting.
A letter will be drafted to inform the BoE of the decision. O’Toole, who was present at the meeting, said there was no conflict of interest.
In other business
• Two positions will have to be moved to the county engineer’s office due to requirements in the Ohio Revised Code. Tax map employees must be under the county engineer, not the county auditor, Kozlowski said. The positions must also be funded by the general fund, he said.
One employee would transfer to the engineer’s office, and a new hire would be added, County Administrator Janet Discher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.