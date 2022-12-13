JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to declare an emergency after a section of Route 531 was closed due to erosion near the start of December.
According to the resolution, water levels have accelerated erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline, with the most severe impacts in Geneva-on-the-Lake and North Kingsville.
On Dec. 1, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced that Route 531 would be closed between Route 193 and LaBounty Road due to encroaching erosion.
The commissioners visited the section of Route 531 that was closed due to erosion on Tuesday, before their meeting.
The village of North Kingsville declared an emergency last week.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the declaration will hopefully bring the relevant parties together to resolve the issue quickly.
“We even visited a section of Lake Road where it also is getting quite close to Lake Road, and may necessitate a closure, here soon, unfortunately,” he said.
Ray Marsch, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation, said a contractor will be mobilizing this week to place sheet pilings into the slope in the affected area.
“Something similar to this happened in 2019. We had a project literally just west of there,” he said.
Around 150 feet of sheet piling will be placed along Route 531 to stabilize the slope, so the route can be reopened, Marsch said.
“We’re hoping that this work gets done shortly after the new year,” he said. “Obviously, weather can play a role in this as well.”
The sheet piling, large metal sheets that will go down 40 feet into the ground to stabilize the area, is a short-term solution to allow the road to be reopened.
“So, long-term solution, that’s still going to take quite some time,” Marsch said. “It will happen some time in the next two years.”
The design of the long-term solution to erosion in the area is still in the early phases.
“Right now, we want to get out there and stabilize the road, get the roadway reopened, so that traffic can use 531,” Marsch said.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved a number of resolutions relating to the Ashtabula County Division of Environmental Services.
The first was an agreement with Aqua Ohio for operational support services. The agreement has a four-year term, and replaces an operating contract from 2017 and a water system telemetry monitoring agreement from 2020.
The cost includes a three-percent increase per year.
The second resolution approved a three-year extension of a contract between Union Industrial Contractors for repair services, with the contract expiring at the end of 2025.
Three agreements with CT Consultants were also approved for work on a variety of projects.
• The commissioners approved accepting a grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to help fund the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County. The $96,997 grant is retroactive to July 1, and will help fund CEAAC activities.
