JEFFERSON — A meeting took place on Tuesday morning regarding the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Ashtabula County is expected to receive $18.8 million over two years in ARPA funds.
County Administrator Janet Discher ran through a list of projects the commissioners had previously decided to fund via ARPA dollars, including work at the Ohio State Extension, funding for the Ashtabula County Airport, new deputies for the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and bonus pay.
Discher proposed using $5 million from the county’s ARPA funds for payroll for this year. Commissioners recently agreed to use $10 million of the ARPA funds received by the county for revenue replacement. Discher said $5 million for payroll would come out of the $10 million allocated for revenue replacement.
Additionally, the county could also use ARPA funds to pay some of the salaries for deputies in the Sheriff’s Office, she said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the move would free up funds for other uses.
“Your general fund budget is going to look vastly different than any other previous budget,” Discher said. The budget will be greatly reduced because of the $5 million from ARPA for payroll, in addition to other expenses that will be covered by ARPA funds.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to be spending $19 or $20 million in the general fund, not $25 million,” Discher said. “It’s going to look vastly different.”
In other business
• A new resolution relating to the county’s bed tax was passed by the commissioners.
The resolution clarifies some rules and regulations on the county’s 5 percent bed tax, Kozlowski said. The county is preparing for a new system where bed tax payments can be made electronically, Kozlowski said.
A subsequent agreement will be before the board at some point relating to the county collecting their lodging tax for them, Kozlowski said. The new system will streamline things, but it will be up to the individual communities whether or not to have the county collect bed tax funds for them, Kozlowski said.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said the county employee who handles bed tax issues and Commissioner J.P. Ducro have been reaching out to communities around the county.
