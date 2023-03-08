JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners took another step toward receiving almost $14 million in state funding at a meeting on Tuesday, creating a fund to receive the money granted to the county in a bill passed in late December.
The funds will be used to pay for the outstanding debt on the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, part of a deal that resolved issues outstanding for more than a year.
In 2021, language was included in the state’s budget to have the Ohio Department of Natural Resources take over ownership of the lodge, in exchange for enough money to pay off the remaining debt from the facility’s construction.
More than a year of negotiations followed the legislation’s approval, and during the Ohio Legislature’s lame duck session in December, lawmakers approve a bill that included language eliminating the need for a transfer of the property, and changing the proposed payment to a grant.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the county’s legal counsel is currently negotiating the next phase of the grant, working out an agreement with the state. After that is finished, the funds will be transferred.
“This is the first step in the steps required at the county level to accept these funds,” he said.
The grant agreement could be approved within the next couple weeks, Kozlowski said.
In other business:
• The commissioners presented a proclamation to county 4-H participants declaring this week 4-H week.
Participants discussed projects they have been working on with the commissioners.
• The commissioners awarded the contract for occupational and physical therapy and speech language pathology services at the Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to Beaver Hills, Pennsylvania-based Premier Therapy. There were six bidders for the contract.
Kozlowski said it had been several years since the county sought new bids for therapy providers.
• The commissioners approved a new contract with the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League to provide shelter for dogs seized by the county dog warden for 2023. The cost of the contract is not to exceed $90,764 per year.
County Administrator Janet Discher said the contract had had a maximum price of approximately $80,000 for the last several years, but the cost of medication has increased in that time-frame.
