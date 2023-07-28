JEFFERSON — At a Thursday morning meeting, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners discussed what should be done with the former Ashtabula County Juvenile Court building, located in Ashtabula Township.
County Administrator Janet Discher said the county should consider soliciting quotes for the demolition of the former Juvenile Court building at the Donahoe Center, after the Juvenile Court moved from the building earlier this year.
The court relocated to the Key Bank building on Main Avenue in Ashtabula, and the city of Ashtabula will be moving its offices to a trio of buildings on the north end of Main Avenue in the coming months.
Discher said county staff had been working to shut the utilities off at the former Juvenile Court building since it has been vacated, but the water cannot be shut off because it supplies the fire suppression system.
“The fire department requires us, as long as the building is standing, to keep the water on for the sprinkler system,” she said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said if the water is still on, the heat will have to be on.
“That’s the concern, coming up on winter,” Discher said. “Also, if the water’s on, we’re susceptible to continued water line breaks in that building.”
Earlier this year, a large water line break caused extensive damage to the building, leading to the Juvenile Court moving out of the building.
Discher suggested looking into the possibility of looking into demolishing the part of the building the county owns.
Repairing the building would be a significant amount of work because the walls are made of concrete blocks, Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
“It’s not like you’re tearing down some drywall,” she said.
Discher said deed restrictions require the occupant to be a social service agency. She said she wanted to bring the issue to the commissioners’ attention.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved an amendment to the grant agreement between the county and the Ohio Development Services Agency’s Office of Community Development. The amendment moves $50,000 in grant funding from one category to another and extending the deadline to December.
Jake Brand, director of the county Department of Planning and Development, said the grant is related to an ongoing project at the Conneaut Public Library.
• Commissioner Casey Kozlowski will resign from the OneOhio Region 13 board at the end of the month, to be replaced by Whittington, who resigned from the role previously to take the position as OneOhio interim director.
Whittington said she will resign as the interim director at the end of July.
The OneOhio Foundation was created to receive funds from settlements related to the opioid epidemic, and distribute those funds as grants to various entities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.