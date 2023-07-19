JEFFERSON — Halfway through 2023, Ashtabula County’s financial position is good.
County Administrator Janet Discher spoke to the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners about the state of the county’s general fund budget from the start of the year through June 30, at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Discher said a few county departments are exceeding their revenue estimates for the year.
The commissioners office already exceeded its year-end revenue estimate in the first six months due to insurance billing and a few other line items, she said.
The Ashtabula county Treasurer’s Office brought in $900,000 in interest income in the first half of the year, with a projected income for the year of $1 million, Discher said.
Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff revised her estimate of interest income for the year to $1.9 million, she said.
The new amended certificate of estimated revenue increased expected general fund revenue to just over $29 million, Discher said.
On the expense side, county departments are living within their budgets, Discher said.
“They’re within 50 percent or under,” Discher said.
There are a number of expenses that are currently being paid for by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which will need to be moved back into the general fund in 2024.
“My recommendation would be that we just hold tight,” Discher said.
She said there are requests from various departments for additional funding, but with the ARPA expenses moving back to the general fund, the commissioners should hold off on granting them.
She said she planned to speak with Sheriff William Niemi, because his department has the largest budget and the most employees in county government.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved the purchase of the Saybrook Township Fire Department’s former Station Two building at a meeting on Tuesday morning.
The commissioners agreed to purchase the building several months ago, but the official purchase was delayed while waiting for the township’s new fire station to be finished.
The purchase price for the property is $60,000, and the sale is expected to close at the end of the week.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the Ashtabula County Department of Environmental Services will use the facility as an outpost.
• The commissioners approved the purchase of eight vehicles for the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashtabula County Clerk of Courts April Daniels agreed to provide money for half of the funding for the purchase, Kozlowski said. The commissioners approved an initial transfer of funds to pay for the purchase last week, after Niemi discussed issues with a number of vehicles with the commissioners.
