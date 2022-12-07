JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Fitchet spoke with the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners on erosion issues in North Kingsville and Ashtabula Township.
Last week, the Ohio Department of Transportation closed a section of Route 531 at the border of North Kingsville and Ashtabula Township due to erosion encroaching on the roadway.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Fitchet said North Kingsville Mayor Mindy Bisbee declared an emergency at a Monday night meeting because of the issue.
The village has been working with ODOT and the state for about three years regarding that stretch of road, Fitchet said.
“ODOT has taken responsibility for this,” he said.
The state and federal governments do not look at erosion issues as immediate emergencies, Fitchet said.
A meeting between interested parties was scheduled for Tuesday, and Fitchet said he would keep the commissioners updated on the issue.
“It’s going to take some time,” Fitchet said. “My understanding is they’re going to do a short-term fix to get the road open as soon as they can, and then they’re going to do a long-term fix for that whole stretch.”
Fitchet said it would not be a bad idea for the county to declare an emergency, but he suggested waiting until next week.
Route 531 is a heavily traveled road, Fitchet said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said pictures of the closed area showed significant erosion.
The commissioners made plans to visit the area next week.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved plans for a water tank and water line in Harpersfield.
Ducro said the project will run water lines in the area for a planned water tower project.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the county is pursuing funding opportunities for the construction of the water tower.
“We’re actually getting very close to where we’ll be going out to bid here soon, to have the work conducted for the construction of the tower,” he said.
• The commissioners discussed an update to the county’s inventory and surplus property policy.
Currently, the commissioners are required to declare property and equipment obsolete and having no value before disposing of it.
The proposed change to the policy would set a dollar value, below which property could be disposed of without a resolution. Lisa Hawkins, clerk of the board, said the group revising the policy wanted input from the commissioners about how much something would need to be worth before its disposal would have to be approved by the commissioners.
Ducro said there should be some documentation of what is done with property that is below that value level that is disposed of.
