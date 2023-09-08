JEFFERSON — Commissioner J.P. Ducro briefed the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners on ongoing financial discussions regarding the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport at a meeting Thursday morning.
Ducro.. said the airport board requested funding from the Robert Morrison Foundation. He said $86,000 in grant funding was approved by the foundation for the airport, contingent on adequate funding be provided to the airport from the county.
“There were two items that were discussed yesterday at the board meeting,” Ducro said. “One was the approval of the submission for that grant, and I ... suggested to the board that, at the same time, if they are submitting a request to us to meet the terms and conditions of this agreement with the Morrison Foundation, that they also submit cost-cutting measures, modifications and operations procedures, anything else that could be done or would be done to reduce that amount, what the shortfall would be, based on their current budget.”
Board members at the meeting received the request very well, he said.
“They were agreeable, at the minimum, of looking at modifications to the requirements for an engineer and an attorney to be at all of their meetings,” Ducro said. There were discussions about not having an engineer and an attorney at meetings at all, or calling them when necessary, he said.
“That seemed to be a favorable solution by at least four of the board members,” Ducro said.
He said he was told those measures would be discussed at a meeting this week.
The commissioners met with the airport board in July to discuss the issues.
In other business:
• The board approved seeking bids for engineering services for the rehabilitation of the Graham Road bridge. The project is expected to cost $101,000. The project will be funded by federal money, and bids will be opened on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
• The board accepted the resignation of Ray Gruber from the Ashtabula County Port Authority.
Kozlowski thanked Gruber for his many years of service on the board.
• The commissioners presented a proclamation to the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency, declaring September 2023 as National Preparedness Month.
