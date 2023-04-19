JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a number of contracts at a meeting on Tuesday.
The commissioners approved a contract with Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., for a maximum of $34,912.50.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the contract is the first step of many in upgrading the county’s CourtView system, which contains court records for the county’s Eastern and Western courts, along with the county Court of Common {leas.
The board also approved a contract with Mega-Byte Computer Services for the installation of video conferencing equipment in the county law library, with a maximum price of $7,798, and accepted a grant from the Statewide Consortium of County Law Library Resources Boards for $5,000 to help pay for the project.
An agreement with Vector Security was also approved, to move a dozen cameras from the Juvenile Court facility to the court’s temporary location on Main Avenue, at a maximum cost of $9,870.
The court is temporarily relocating to the Key Bank building on Main Avenue in Ashtabula after flooding damaged the court’s location at the Donahoe Center in Ashtabula Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.