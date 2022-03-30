JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an update to the county’s comprehensive plan during their meeting on Tuesday.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the plan was last updated in 2003.
Kozlowski thanked everyone who participated in the planning process.
The process of updating the comprehensive plan began in late 2020, and continued throughout 2021.
Earlier this month, a public hearing took place to review the plan. Ashtabula County Community Services and Planning Director Jake Brand said at the hearing that goals identified in the plan were reached via public input.
Brand said a number of priority actions are part of the plan, including reviewing existing zoning, expanding recreational amenities along Lake Erie and around the Pymatuning Reservoir and implementing broadband recommendations from a recent study.
In other business
• The commissioners approved a resolution to purchase 1.3 acres of land in Harpersfield Township for $150,000.
The property is being purchased from NEO Development Corp., according to the resolution.
Kozlowski said the property would be used for the construction of a water tower.
The next step in the process is securing the rest of the funding for the project, he said.
• The commissioners approved bids for rental equipment, aggregate and liquid asphalt emulsion.
Bids for aggregate were awarded to Simak for $281,137.50, Kinder Morgan for $73,800, and La Farge, for $66,820.
For liquid asphalt emulsion, the bid was awarded to Russell Standard Corp for a total of $727,785, after another bidder, Suit-Kote, failed to include required documents until after bids were received and opened.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.