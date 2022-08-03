The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to award the contract for resurfacing of four county roads.
The contract was awarded to Ronyak Paving, of Chardon. The company submitted a bid of $1.52 million for the work, which includes resurfacing 2.61 miles of Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, 1.01 miles of Market Street, 3.46 miles of Jefferson-Eagleville Road and 2.48 miles of Cork Cold Springs Road, according to the resolution.
Ronyak Paving was the lowest of two bids on the project, with Koski Construction submitting a bid around $28,000 higher than the bid submitted by Ronyak.
The paving will be paid for with gas tax funds, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
The commissioners also approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Julian and Grube, with the cost not to exceed $50,000, to assist with ARPA funding.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the county interviewed multiple firms before selecting Julian and Grube. There is an existing relationship between the County Auditor’s Office and Julian and Grube, he said.
Dispatching agreements with the Rome, Wayne and Kingsville Township fire departments were also approved at the meeting.
The Kingsville Township Fire Department will pay $12,191.70, the Rome Fire Department will pay $1,434.32 and the Wayne Fire Department will pay $521.57 for dispatching services through the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.