JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement to purchase property at 1709 East Prospect Road for $239,000 during a meeting Tuesday.
Closing is expected to occur on Feb. 22, according to the resolution. The purchase is on behalf of the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission.
Benjamin Schwartfigure, director of the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission, said the building is being purchased with money from the commission’s capital projects fund, into which the commission has been putting funds for a few years.
Schwartfigure said the Veterans Service Commission has been in its current space for 20 years.
“The issue is that our volume has increased,” he said. “We are continually creating new outreach initiatives to get the word out there about who we are, what we are, what we do for the community.”
The building will give the commission room for additional outreach programs, larger public forums for board meetings, and the ability to bring on additional personnel, Schwartfigure said.
Once the purchase is final, some remodeling will need to take place before the commission can move in, Schwartfigure said.
“I’m excited for Veterans Services to have this new space,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “I look forward to working with them to allow for this orderly transition to occur here very soon.”
In other business:
• The commissioners approved applying for a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help pay for improvements to the Coffee Creek wastewater treatment plant.
• The commissioners decided to speak to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi before considering a request from a member of the public to purchase a plot of land owned by the county, adjacent to the Sheriff’s Department’s shooting range.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the shooting range sits on one parcel, near the property line, but the second parcel is not used at all.
• Kozlowski read a letter to the Saybrook Township Trustees stating that the commissioners desire to purchase Saybrook Fire Station Two, for $60,000, to be used by the county’s Department of Environmental Services.
A new fire station is currently being constructed down the street from the current Fire Station Two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.