JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement to purchase the former KeyBank building on East Jefferson Street.
The county will pay $425,000 for the building, according to the resolution. The funds will come from the county’s permanent improvement funds, said County Administrator Janet Discher.
The next step will be an inspection of the building, which needs to take place within 30 days, Discher said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the purchase helps the county meet space needs in the courthouse campus in Jefferson.
It has not yet been decided which office would be moved into the building, Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
The county is weighing a number of options, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
Previously, the commissioners raised the possibility of moving county offices to the current jail location if a new jail is built. Ducro said the construction of a new jail will take three to five years, in which time the current jail will still be in use.
In other business
• Commissioners approved a change order delaying the completion date of the pool deck expansion project at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake by 71 days, to Oct. 24, according to the resolution.
This is the third change order for the project.
• Commissioners approved a resolution accepting the terms of a potential settlement with three entities involved in ongoing opioid lawsuits. The resolution is one of many that have been passed around the county as this part of the lawsuit moves toward a settlement.
The resolution said Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole is authorized to accept the proposed settlement.
