JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Commissioners approved a bid for repaving a number of parking lots at the county’s office complex in Jefferson.
The bid was awarded to Chagrin Valley Paving, who bid a price of $299,255. Bids were opened on Sept. 16, according to the resolution.
Koski Construction of Ashtabula and Perk Company of Cleveland also submitted bids for the project, at costs of $304,064 and $387,175 respectively, according to the resolution.
The project includes work on the parking lot across the street from the Board of Elections office, the parking lot off West Jefferson Street, next to Lawyer’s Row, and the parking lot behind the county courthouse complex.
Accepting the bid was delayed while the commissioners sought an opinion from the Prosecutor’s Office on wether or not they could give preference to a local company.
In other business:
• Commissioner Casey Kozlowski asked to send a letter to the Ohio Department of Transportation requesting a study of the intersection of Routes 6 and 7 in Pierpont, after a fatal accident took place at the intersection over the weekend.
There have been two fatal crashes at that intersection this year, and three fatal accidents there since the start of 2018, Kozlowski said.
Kozlowski said he would like to see safety improvements at the intersection.
People on both state routes wware traveling fast, Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
“In my opinion, because I live right there, that intersection almost needs to be a four-way stop with a [flashing light],” Whittington said. “You gain far too much speed, because think about where the next stop signs are on [Route] 7 — there are none. You’re traveling all the way from Bushnell to Andover with no stops.”
• Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole asked for time each week at commissioners’ work sessions to update them on the status of negotiations with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources regarding the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. A pair of provisions in the state’s biennial budget directed ODNR to enter into an agreement or modify an agreement with the county to take over the lodge.
