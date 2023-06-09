JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to retain legal counsel from an outside law firm, separate from the Prosecutor’s Office, at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said earlier this year, the county set aside funds for outside legal services, out of money that normally would have been allocated to the Prosecutor’s Office, and those funds will be used to pay for this expense.
The cost of the agreement is $15,000.
“There’s some matters recently that developed that require us to seek outside counsel to assist us,” Kozlowski said.
He said he was limited in what he could say because the issues are legal in nature.
There is no set term for the agreement.
In other business:
• Kozlowski said the commissioners have received communications from a county resident expressing concerns about the intersection of routes 46 and 6.
Kozlowski said there was an accident at the intersection recently, and a member of the public requested the the intersection be converted to a four-way stop. The chair of the township trustees was also in favor of the move, he said.
