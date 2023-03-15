JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to increase rates for customers of the county’s sewer and water systems, going into effect on the May 1 billing cycle.
The county Department of Environmental Services has been taking part in a rate study with the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP) since 2022, said Doug Starkey, director of the Department of Environmental Services.
RCAP initially recommended rate increases of 50 percent for the county’s water rates and 40 percent for the county’s sewer rates, but the commissioners rejected that, Starkey said.
He said the proposed rate increases were more than anyone wanted or expected at the start at the process.
“Kudos to the commissioners for challenging us to come back with some recommendations with less of an impact to the customer base that’s out there,” Starkey said.
Recommendations were modified multiple times before a number was settled on, he said.
Water meter charges will increase 10 percent, and there will be a 15 percent increase in the fees for people using 500 or fewer cubic feet of water per month, according to a press release from the county. That number makes up 82 percent of the department’s water customers. For customers using between 600 and 8,500 cubic feet of water per month, rates will increase 25 percent, and rates will increase 40 percent for anyone using more than that.
Meter charges are based on meter size, and rage from $12 per month for the typical residential meter, to a maximum $220 per month for the largest meter available, and water charges for 2023 will range from $10.18 per hundred cubic feet for the first 500 cubic feet used in a month by a customer, $11.07 per hundred cubic feet for the subsequent 8,000 cubic feet used, then $6.92 per hundred cubic feet above 8,500, according to the resolution setting the new rates.
One hundred cubic feet of water use is equal to 748 gallons, Starkey said.
A $5 system improvement fee and a $1.50 emergency escrow fee will also be included in water bills, but those fees will remain flat, and will not increase in the coming years, according to the release.
Water rates will increase by 10 percent in 2024, and five percent per year in 2025, 2026 and 2027. The water meter charges will only change this year, and will not be impacted by the planned increases in 2024 through 2027.
Sewer rates have been restructured, and will see increases of between 10 and 37 percent this year, based on the area. A $3 system improvement fee and $1.50 emergency escrow fee will also be added. Like the system improvement and emergency escrow fees for water, the sewer fees are not expected to see percentage increases over the coming years.
Sewer rates will increase by 10 percent in 2024, and five percent in 2025, 2026 and 2027.
The consultant from RCAP was comfortable with the rates for the upcoming three years, but he had concerns with sewer rates for years four and five, Starkey said.
“Both his recommendation and also the commissioners’ recommendation is that we’re going to review these, certainly annually, at budget time, and see where we are,” he said. “But I think this will get us moving forward.”
The most recent increase in rates was a three percent increase in January of 2022, Starkey said. Some fees had been decreased over the years.
Starkey thanked the commissioners for looking out for those who use the county’s water and sewer systems.
“This could have been a much larger modification than what we ended up doing,” he said.
The change will impact any customers of the county’s water and sewer system, Starkey said.
“A lot of the unincorporated areas fall under us, some of those areas are jointly with Ashtabula city and us, and some are also Aqua’s customers,” he said. “And also, we have Geneva-on-the-Lake for water, Geneva-on-the-Lake has their own sewer. Basically all of our rate-payers have been impacted.”
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said after hearing the first proposal for rate increases, they directed Starkey to work to find a way to not have prices increase as much.
“Ashtabula County is very blessed with having a water and sewer system that is self-sufficient, that does not require any funds from the general fund,” Kozlowski said. “It’s our desire to keep it that way. It’s a rate-payer-based system, so the funds that we’re able to generate then go back into our system.”
There have also been a lot of improvements made to the system over the last several years, Kozlowski said.
Those recent improvements include upgrades to the Saybrook lift station, water lines on New London Road and Clay Street, and a ultraviolet light system at the Meadowood wastewater plant, according to the release. Planned projects include construction of a water tower in Harpersfield and expansion of the Coffee Creek wastewater treatment plant.
“These rates will continue to allow us to continue to provide reliable water and sewer service to the customers that we serve, while still doing it in a cost-effective manner,” Kozlowski said. Changing rates is not exciting, but it is important to continue to provide quality service, he said.
Kozlowski said a number of local communities have modified their rates recently.
The county undertook the rate study proactively, before the utility’s accounts were in the negative, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
“It would be irresponsible on our part to run a utility that we can clearly see is going to be operating in the red in the near future,” he said. “As much as that makes for difficult decisions, I think that’s being fiscally responsible.”
