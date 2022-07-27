JEFFERSON — At a Tuesday afternoon meeting, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an updated public records policy for the county.
The new policy states public records are available for inspection during regular business hours, with the exception of holidays. Public records must be made available for inspection promptly, and copies must be made within a reasonable period of time, taking into consideration the number of documents requested, where they are located, any events happening at the time, and any need for legal review, according to the policy.
The policy calls for requests to be either fulfilled or acknowledged in writing within three business days of the request.
Ambiguous or overly broad requests may be denied, but the person making the request must be given an opportunity to revise the request. Denials of public records requests must cite the legal authority for denying the request, and if portions of a document can be released and others cannot, according to the policy.
Those seeking physical copies of records may be charged five cents per page or $1 for a flash drive.
Clerk of the Board Lisa Hawkins said the update brought the county’s public records policy in line with the Ohio Attorney General’s recommendations. The policy was last updated in 2013, according to the resolution.
In other business:
• A pair of companies submitted proposals for the county’s household hazardous waste disposal event, said Dawn Gates, with the county’s Community Services and Planning department.
The lowest bid was from Environmental Enterprises Inc., at just over $21,000, Gates said. The county has used that company before.
Gates said the price is similar to previous years.
