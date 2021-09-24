JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved hiring a new dispatcher for the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
Niemi attended a work session on Thursday morning to request an additional dispatcher be hired to relieve stress caused by a number of dispatchers being off work for a variety of reasons. The lack of available dispatchers creates a scheduling nightmare, Niemi said. He raised concerns about other dispatchers being burned out due to overwork, as well.
Niemi said there are additional long-term absences that are expected in the department.
Funds for dispatchers come out of two funds, the county’s general fund and the Emergency Management Agency’s fund, said County Administrator Janet Discher.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he supported hiring a new dispatcher, given the need.
Some necessary equipment upgrades will likely be covered by the 911 fund, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
Niemi also requested funding to hire four new road deputies for his department, but no decision was made on that request at Thursday’s meeting. Commissioner Kathryn Whittington suggested waiting to make a decision after county officials attend a conference on uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“I’d like to wait until after we get that final guidance to see what the ARPA dollars can and cannot cover,” Whittington said.
Kozlowski said there was an outstanding question of whether or not ARPA funds could be used to fund the new hires.
Previously, commissioners have said that if voters approve a proposed .5 percent sales tax increase, six new road deputies will be hired. Ducro expressed concerns that hiring four new deputies could cause issues for the sales tax increase. He said he would be opposed to making the hires before the November election.
Niemi said they were two separate issues.
The Sheriff’s Office has been short-handed for years, Niemi said. Having additional deputies would enable the department to be more proactive and effective, he said.
