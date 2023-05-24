JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a new $5 motor vehicle license tax on Tuesday afternoon, after hosting the second of two public hearings on the fee that morning.
The first public hearing took place last week. The $5 fee on vehicles registered in the county will generate approximately $450,000 per year, County Engineer Tim Martin said at the first hearing. Funds would be used for county road servicing and for the county’s outlet ditching program.
The last time the county implemented the fee was in 1998.
Martin thanked the commissioners for a chance to speak to the public about the proposal.
The fee was first allowed in 1967, he said.
“The commissioners have been historically supportive of the county roads,” Martin said.
Inflation has reduced the amount of road that can be resurfaced of treated every year, he said.
The funds from the tax would not appear immediately, Martin said. If the resolution is approved before July 1, the fee will go into effect at the start of 2024, and the county would receive the funds from it in 2025, he said.
Lake and Geauga county have already adopted the $5 fee, Martin said. Mahoning County has a sales tax to fund road work, and Geauga has a county road levy, he said.
Vehicle registrations have gone up slightly in the county since the last time the fee was implemented, Martin said.
The fee would be permanent, until rescinded by the commissioners, Commissioner J.P. Ducro said.
In other business:
• Ducro said he has received multiple calls regarding planned repairs to a culvert that would close Route 20 in Ashtabula Township, in the light of Route 531 still being closed due to erosion issues.
Ducro said business owners and elected officials expressed concerns about having two primary east-west roads closed at the same time.
“They’re asking if it’s possible to delay the culvert replacement until the road is fixed on Lake Road,” Ducro said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski suggested calling the Ohio Department of Transportation, which oversees the project, followed by sending them a letter, if necessary.
